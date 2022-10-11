Can Careful Spell be used with Cloudkill?

@JeremyECrawford Just my monthly ask about whether Careful Spell can be used with Cloudkill? — Eric Green (@quadhund) March 9, 2017

Careful Spell is used the turn you cast a spell and is intended to affect saving throws made that turn. #DnD https://t.co/QK1QurR4FO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017

@aweeks007so careful fireball should mean your protected targets take half damage? *cough* #wafflecrew That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017