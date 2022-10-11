Can Careful Spell be used with Cloudkill?

@JeremyECrawford Just my monthly ask about whether Careful Spell can be used with Cloudkill?
Careful Spell is used the turn you cast a spell and is intended to affect saving throws made that turn. #DnD https://t.co/QK1QurR4FO
@aweeks007so careful fireball should mean your protected targets take half damage? *cough* #wafflecrew That's correct.
This has got to be the worst RAI ruling I’ve ever seen. Careful spell is now compatible with 5 sorcerer spells that don’t do damage. Careful Spell works with fireball, lightning bolt, and many other spells.
Someone should revisit this. Careful Spell only working on the turn it was cast removes functionality for all spells that don’t trigger saves on cast. Examples include Gust of Wind, Web, Sleet Storm, Stinking Cloud, and Cloudkill to name a few. This is pretty bad for support sorcerers.