Can Careful Spell be used with Cloudkill?

  1. Mals says:

    Someone should revisit this. Careful Spell only working on the turn it was cast removes functionality for all spells that don’t trigger saves on cast. Examples include Gust of Wind, Web, Sleet Storm, Stinking Cloud, and Cloudkill to name a few. This is pretty bad for support sorcerers.

