@JeremyECrawford If your Passive Perception is your effect minimum Perception, would this apply to other skills? Passive Stealth? Athletics?

If a DM decides (a) to use a passive check and (b) it's always active, it can function as a skill check minimum. Entirely up to the DM. #DnD https://t.co/wsMFtwV7yF

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 27, 2017