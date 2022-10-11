@JeremyECrawford Hello Mr Crawford Q. If a natural creature has access to acid damage can it destroy object's with said Acid?
A monster's actions tell you what they can target: creatures, objects, or both.
So a Steeder can use it's bite to attack a target fully armoured from head to toe in plate but it cannot target an object like a table. Why? That action is designed to be used on creatures. Anything beyond that is up to the DM.
So going off what you have said a Giant spider cannot web up a corridor with it's web action. Then how do webs get in corridor's?
The webs of giant spiders are a typical dungeon hazard. See "Webs" (DMG, 105).
What a spider can do in a single action versus what they can do in an hour seems like a fair distinction. That is exactly the intent.
