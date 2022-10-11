@JeremyECrawford Hello Mr Crawford Q. If a natural creature has access to acid damage can it destroy object's with said Acid? — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 9, 2017

A monster's actions tell you what they can target: creatures, objects, or both. #DnD https://t.co/1Se3weB5mp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2017

@Mazoshi1987So a Steeder can use it’s bite to attack a target fully armoured from head to toe in plate but it cannot target an object like a table. Why? That action is designed to be used on creatures. Anything beyond that is up to the DM. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2017

@JeremyECrawford So going off what you have said a Giant spider cannot web up a corridor with it's web action. Then how do webs get in corridor's? — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 9, 2017

The webs of giant spiders are a typical dungeon hazard. See "Webs" (DMG, 105). #DnD https://t.co/uHdL4kieko — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2017