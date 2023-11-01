@JeremyECrawford Can an artificer's Spell-Storing Item be activated with the Use an Object action, or is it considered a magical item? — Eric Do (@derekleeketchum) February 21, 2020

The D&D artificer's Spell-Storing Item feature doesn't turn an object into a magic item. That said, you could use the feature on a magic item. #DnD

Does this mean one could activate a Spell-Storing Item with the additional action granted by the haste spell?

If you use the action of the D&D haste spell to take the Use an Object action, that object can't be a magic item, since Use an Object works only with nonmagical items, as clarified in the DMG. If the item of Spell-Storing Item is nonmagical, it's usable with Use an Object. Most appreciative, thank you.

So is the action for casting a spell from a wand just a special unique action for that wand? Wand of fireball is "Use wand of fireball", its neither cast a spell nor use an object? Or does that instead depend on the casting time given for the wand?