@JeremyECrawford Can an artificer's Spell-Storing Item be activated with the Use an Object action, or is it considered a magical item?
The D&D artificer's Spell-Storing Item feature doesn't turn an object into a magic item.
That said, you could use the feature on a magic item.
Does this mean one could activate a Spell-Storing Item with the additional action granted by the haste spell?
If you use the action of the D&D haste spell to take the Use an Object action, that object can’t be a magic item, since Use an Object works only with nonmagical items, as clarified in the DMG.
If the item of Spell-Storing Item is nonmagical, it’s usable with Use an Object. Most appreciative, thank you.
So is the action for casting a spell from a wand just a special unique action for that wand? Wand of fireball is "Use wand of fireball", its neither cast a spell nor use an object? Or does that instead depend on the casting time given for the wand?
When a D&D magic item requires an action for its use, that action is a special action, not the Use an Object action.
On official DM screens, such as DM's Screen Reincarnated and the screen in the Essentials Kit, we call that special action Use a Magic Item. #DnD https://t.co/U6hOJ1f4wa
When using a Spell storing item to produce a spell effect that requires concentration do does the character wielding it need to maintain control of the item while concentrating? or can the item be passed around ie everyone gets a turn at the invisibility inducing wrench to make the entire party invisible
