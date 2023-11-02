If a Sorcerer casts a spell with only V and/or S components using Subtle Spell, can it be Counterspelled?
Subtle Spell is meant to protect a spell w/o material components from counterspell, since you can’t see the casting. https://t.co/Q7IhCeMWhH
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 10, 2015
One thought on “If a Sorcerer casts a spell with only V S components using Subtle Spell, can it be Counterspelled?”
Soooooo… if a sorcerer needs a material component, can he keeps his hand hidden in his pocket and manipulate the material component there ?