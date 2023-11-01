Would a warforged get detected by detect magic — Dellerz DNF (@Dellerz_DNF) April 20, 2020

Warforged are given life by magic, but magic doesn't fuel them once they're alive. The D&D rules therefore don't treat them as magical. #DnD https://t.co/JgOdas4Dbn — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020