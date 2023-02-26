Can Aasimar take human feats?

3 thoughts on “Can Aasimar take human feats?

  1. D. Walker says:

    Or, put more simply and directly, Aasimar are indeed left out of racial feats altogether. As are all the Volo’s Guide races, and indeed any races other than those that appear in the PHB.

    Races With Racial Feats:

    Dwarves
    Elves
    Halflings
    Humans
    Dragonborn
    Gnomes
    Half-Elves
    Half-Orcs
    Tieflings

    Races Without Racial Feats:

    Aarakocra
    Genasi
    Aasimar
    Firbolgs
    Goliaths
    Kenku
    Lizardfolk
    Tabaxi
    Tritons
    Bugbears
    Goblins
    Hobgoblins
    Kobolds
    Orcs
    Yuan-Ti Purebloods
    Tortles

    Only the core 9 races out of the 25 playable races have racial feats. That’s pretty abysmal.

