Can Aasimar take human feats or are they just let out of racial feats all together?
An aasimar isn't a human. One race doesn't qualify for features that require another race unless the rules say otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/ibAXR45Gb6
Or, put more simply and directly, Aasimar are indeed left out of racial feats altogether. As are all the Volo’s Guide races, and indeed any races other than those that appear in the PHB.
Races With Racial Feats:
Dwarves
Elves
Halflings
Humans
Dragonborn
Gnomes
Half-Elves
Half-Orcs
Tieflings
Races Without Racial Feats:
Aarakocra
Genasi
Aasimar
Firbolgs
Goliaths
Kenku
Lizardfolk
Tabaxi
Tritons
Bugbears
Goblins
Hobgoblins
Kobolds
Orcs
Yuan-Ti Purebloods
Tortles
Only the core 9 races out of the 25 playable races have racial feats. That’s pretty abysmal.
Maybe we’ll all get lucky, and they’ll be in Tasha’s–but I’m not holding my breath.
So Far….
And that is just official content, there is plenty of good home brew content on par with the official content available