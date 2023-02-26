Would a half drow be able to take the drow high magic feat from Xanathar’s Guide?

@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD would a half drow using the rules from sword coast adventurers guide be able to take the drow high magic feat from xanathars guide? — Kyle Hamm (@Namshiel1989) January 4, 2018

The racial feats in Xanathar's Guide say which races qualify for them. Half-elves, for example, can take the two feats that include half-elf as a prerequisite. The SCAG's half-elf variant doesn't change how that works. #DnD https://t.co/o0ahUUAoKr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018