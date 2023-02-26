I noticed attack cantrips evolve, other cantrips don’t, why?

@JeremyECrawford

Thank you for your hard work. I just happened to learn you kindly answer to players question on D&D 5e rules, so i am here to ask you mine; i don't know if you already answered this question in the past, i apologize if it's the case.I don’t even know how to tweet properly,

so i do a screenshot… Shame on me. I

can be a high level mage, this doesn’t

mean i am proficient in Twitter…

Let’s come to the topic (it’s a thought,

more than a question):

I noticed attack cantrips evolve, otnher

cantrips don’t. I understand that a higher

level mage (or other classes) has MORE

cantrips, but a 20 level mage minor

illusion is the same of a first level

newbie. Fire bolt grows in power,

message doesn’t allow comunication at

a longer distance. Shocking grasp is

more dangerous level to level, while

mending is the same in every single

trait.

Some feats give possibilities to learn

other cantrips, but only attack ones

“evolve”.

I think it could be developed in a little

more “fair” way, enhancing some traits

of the other cantrips too.

Thank you for your attention.

