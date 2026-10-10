Can a crossbow expert ranger shoot 4 attacks each turn?

One thought on “Can a crossbow expert ranger shoot 4 attacks each turn?

  1. Burlius says:

    Does this apply to a Heavy Crossbow? With Crossbow expert, can a Ranger get 3 attacks with a Heavy Crossbow when Hasted? I know he can’t take advantage of the bonus attack because the Heavy Crossbow is a 2-handed weapon.

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