@dimitrisandjusCan a crossbow expert ranger shoot 4 attacks each turn using the extra attack and bonus action and horde breaker if possib? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2016
@dimitrisandjusCan a crossbow expert ranger shoot 4 attacks each turn using the extra attack and bonus action and horde breaker if possib? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2016
One thought on “Can a crossbow expert ranger shoot 4 attacks each turn?”
Does this apply to a Heavy Crossbow? With Crossbow expert, can a Ranger get 3 attacks with a Heavy Crossbow when Hasted? I know he can’t take advantage of the bonus attack because the Heavy Crossbow is a 2-handed weapon.