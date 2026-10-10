@JeremyECrawford : cleric 2/wizard 2 finds a 2nd level spell in a book. By multiclassing rule he has 4 1st and 3 2nd level slots? (cont.)
— Allen Shock (@allenshock1) September 18, 2014
@allenshock1(cont.) can he copy 2nd level wiz spell into his book even though Wiz 2 can’t normally cast 2nd level spells? and then cast No, and he can use those 2nd-level slots only to cast 1st-level spells.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 18, 2014
One thought on “Cleric 2/Wizard 2 finds a 2nd level spell in a book, can he copy 2nd level wizard spell into his book?”
I would allow the character to copy the spells to their spell book, but I wouldn’t allow them to prepare the spells. RAW might now allow the copying, but I don’t see a problem. It’s when they try to prepare them that I would have a problem.