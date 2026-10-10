Cleric 2/Wizard 2 finds a 2nd level spell in a book, can he copy 2nd level wizard spell into his book?

One thought on “Cleric 2/Wizard 2 finds a 2nd level spell in a book, can he copy 2nd level wizard spell into his book?

  1. johnkzin says:

    I would allow the character to copy the spells to their spell book, but I wouldn’t allow them to prepare the spells. RAW might now allow the copying, but I don’t see a problem. It’s when they try to prepare them that I would have a problem.

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