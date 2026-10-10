Does the bonuses of Rod of the Pact Lord, and Wand of the War Mage stack?

@JeremyECrawford Does the spell attack roll bonuses of Rod of the Pact Lord, and Wand of the War Mage stack? If a Warlock dual wield them.
— Shun Tseng (@Shun_Tseng) May 19, 2016
The bonuses of different magic items can stack. #DnD https://t.co/LJaOarx5rL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 27, 2016
@Mazoshi1987So by that logic someone duel wielding two +2 magic swords gets a +4 on the damage and attack rolls of both…. Nope. The wording of the rod and the wand allow them to stack.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 27, 2016