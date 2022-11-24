Can a charmed creature cast fireball near the charmer?

Does that mean a charmed creature can't cast fireball near the charmer? I've often read it can, because it doesn't "target" the charmer.
Fireball refers to the creatures it damages as targets.
Ahh, but Lightning Bolt doesn’t!
Fireball does indeed say “a target takes 8d6 fire damage”, but Lightning Bolt only states that “a creature takes 8d6 lightning damage” if it is within the affected area.
In fact, a number of other 3rd Level area of effect damage spells don’t classify affected creatures as targets. Melf’s Minute Meteor’s, Erupting Earth, Call Lightning, Hunger of Hadar, Spirit Guardians, Tidal Wave, Wind Wall…
In fact, so far as I can tell, Fireball is the ONLY such spell which designates creatures in the area of effect as targets of the spell.
How odd.
quit being pedantic. if you’re charmed you won’t do anything that would possibly hurt your “best friend”.