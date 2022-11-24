My player wants to dual wield shields, has tavern brawler, what happens with AC?

@mikemearls So uh… My player wants to dual wield shields, has tavern brawler, fights with shields, and is curious: What happens with AC?
— Lord Kurov (@Archmage_Kurov) August 29, 2017
No matter how many shields you're wielding, you get the AC bonus only once. #DnD https://t.co/s5rbhf15FN
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 31, 2017
While I love that you folks take time to help players out I really wish you’d credit the art you use in your blog posts. Like the Krull piece for instance. I’d love to know who did it so that when I share it I can give proper credit plus it’s the right thing to do.
Heroic Zidders
The Krull art is taken from the “ancient” Atari game
https://static.giantbomb.com/uploads/original/1/15568/610042-b_krull_silver_front.jpg
If you look at the firegiant dreadnaught it uses dual shield as a fighter style and gets a +1 to AC when using dual shields because of that.
Dual shield style will be added to Volos Guide to Volo Excerpt 1 (a book extrapolated from partial write ups like this) in DMs guild soon
this to be clear this is just another homebrew that try to pass as legit by using the name of a legit book (a lot people gets confused and buy this shit thinking its official ffs)