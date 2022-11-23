Barbarians Feral Instinct vs Assassinate

@JeremyECrawford pic.twitter.com/sxLKp1S4TO
— Keith (@Glytched) August 24, 2017
Feral Instinct ends a barbarian's surprise only if the barbarian rages on their turn. Before then, that barbarian is surprised. #DnD https://t.co/hD5Pw1Q5Jm
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2017
I guess I’m confused on the whole mechanic now. If surprise gives the Assassin a “free” attack, how can the Barbarian rage before it?The barbarian can't rage when it's not the barbarian's turn.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2017
So this only really applies during regular combat, and not say, an ambush?All combat follows the combat rules, no matter how the fight started.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2017