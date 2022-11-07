So can a Blood Hunter use a longbow as their weapon and use it as a crimson rite? Would the arrow have the 1d4 damage or would it fade out? @matthewmercer I’m just curious because of the wording and I’m a blood hunter in my father-in-law’s game. It is intended to be cast on bows/crossbows to carry the rite to the ammunition fired (though the rite damage fades after the hit/miss).

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 3, 2022