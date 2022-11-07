So can a Blood Hunter use a longbow as their weapon and use it as a crimson rite? Would the arrow have the 1d4 damage or would it fade out? @matthewmercer I’m just curious because of the wording and I’m a blood hunter in my father-in-law’s game. It is intended to be cast on bows/crossbows to carry the rite to the ammunition fired (though the rite damage fades after the hit/miss).
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 3, 2022
Wait sorry just to clarify, it fades after you make an attack? As in if I were to hit with a longbow with the crimson rite applied, I’d have to use my crimson rite again and reapply the damage? Meaning the ammunition fades. The rite on the weapon remains. (This is to prevent someone handing “rite enhanced” ammunition to another to fire).
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 3, 2022