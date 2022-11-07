@JeremyECrawford Can a character move into a space occupied by their ally, make an attack from that space, and then move away?
— Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) April 29, 2016
You can't willingly stop moving in another creature's space. #DnD https://t.co/JojMKXpXbT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @BobbyBarbarian Is it 'can't stop moving' or 'can't end your turn in a square'?
— Mavalanche (@aus_maverick) May 3, 2016
@aus_maverick @BobbyBarbarian Move, not turn. See the Player's Handbook, p. 191.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
that's still very much unclear. Can you move (squeeze) in ally square attack (with DISADV) then move out? yes/no?
— Angelo Pantano (@Ghilteras) July 25, 2017
"Whether a creature is a friend or an enemy, you can't willingly end your move in its space"RAW about squeezing does not specify anything like that, make an errata or this is RAI (for which Mearls gave a different interpretation) (PH, 191).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 26, 2017
We are indeed not talking about ending the movement. Point is whether you can squeeze into an ally square to attack (with DISADV)I quoted the relevant rule, and I tweeted the intent last year. If you'd like the rule to work differently, I encourage you to house rule it
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2017
4 thoughts on “Can a character move into a space occupied by their ally, make an attack and then move away?”
The language of the rules allows you to attack and then *continue* moving. That means all movement in a turn is the same move. If attacking constituted ending your move it would trigger area spells, etc.
You must still stop moving to attack. If you choose to start moving again after an attack, you may (up to your speed).
This is clearly the part this guy isn’t understanding.
Mark: I don’t think it’s that the guy doesn’t understand what is being said so much as what *he* is saying and what is most often being related/interpreted in the mechanics are two different things. (He’s effectively saying can you make an attack while (mechanically) still moving through another’s space; in real life, a person absolutely *can* attack while “on the move”, without stopping moving — happens all the time, both today (as many of my archery/melee-recreationists can directly attest to) and historically. Mechanics may dictate otherwise, but that’s where the cognitive dissonance comes into play for not just the OP but for a number of players over the years.)
This is why players look for a loop hole, there would never be an opportunity for enemy to attack back or have an Attack of Opportunity, and would void the Dodge or Disengage action in this scenario. This advantage makes a PC’s Halfling Rogues Nimbleness Trait an unstoppable backstabbing machine, and coupled with Aid giving an ally support a la King.