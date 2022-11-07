Can a character move into a space occupied by their ally, make an attack and then move away?

@JeremyECrawford Can a character move into a space occupied by their ally, make an attack from that space, and then move away? — Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) April 29, 2016

You can't willingly stop moving in another creature's space. #DnD https://t.co/JojMKXpXbT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @BobbyBarbarian Is it 'can't stop moving' or 'can't end your turn in a square'? — Mavalanche (@aus_maverick) May 3, 2016

that's still very much unclear. Can you move (squeeze) in ally square attack (with DISADV) then move out? yes/no? — Angelo Pantano (@Ghilteras) July 25, 2017

"Whether a creature is a friend or an enemy, you can't willingly end your move in its space"RAW about squeezing does not specify anything like that, make an errata or this is RAI (for which Mearls gave a different interpretation) (PH, 191). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 26, 2017