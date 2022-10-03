With solemn knights I’m often in association
Or high lords of the realm, or lowly baronets
Though denial of my charms is fore’er their public declaration
They rush back to me the next handy night, without regrets
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 15, 2022
He was a king of dreams tremendous
That far outstripped his common sense
He beheld a future for the realm shining and stupendous
Pity his failures were so frequent and so immense
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 16, 2022
Though this castle is fair, I cannot stay
For ’tis haunted, night and day
By a grim host of ghosts in dread array
And rotting flesh makes for poor foreplay
Even if the rot is mere spectral saute
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 17, 2022