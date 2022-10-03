By a grim host of ghosts in dread array

With solemn knights I’m often in association

Or high lords of the realm, or lowly baronets

Though denial of my charms is fore’er their public declaration

They rush back to me the next handy night, without regrets — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 15, 2022

He was a king of dreams tremendous

That far outstripped his common sense

He beheld a future for the realm shining and stupendous

Pity his failures were so frequent and so immense — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 16, 2022