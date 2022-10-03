Condemner in your campaign guide, what level are the replacement spells cast at? What if attacker can’t naturally cast?At their base level, and do not require the user to be a magic user

The wording is a bit odd, so I’m curious. How do you envision the Crossbow working with concentration?The same way concentration works for maintaining a spell. Constitution save when damaged. Like any other Magic item that allows a spell

