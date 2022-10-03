Journal instead of the spelbook

A #dnd wizard who, instead of committing to a single spellbook, buys way too many journals and keeps one or two spells in each of them.

They tried to do one spellbook for each school of magic, and it just… got… out of hand… They told themselves that this year they'd start a NEW spellbook, one spellbook to rule them all, and they… lasted until like February or March when they saw a very pretty journal in the wizarding shop.

I would honestly love to play this wizard in a campaign someday XD A wizard with the Ritual Caster (Cleric) feat so they can learn even MORE spells to write down in ANOTHER book.

Then makes a pact to become a Tome warlock for MOAR BOOKS

