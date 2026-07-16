Broadcryers of Waterdeep!

@MTBlack2567Hope you are well! Does Waterdeep have an equivalent to London’s “Fleet Street”? One street or district? No. Most printing: South Ward. See my old WotC website "BroadcryersOfWaterdeep" articles.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 25, 2016
Mighty @MTBlack2567 here are the precious articles: https://t.co/XmHUVvq3ht
https://t.co/lWNkLJIfm3https://t.co/vCF5kwf4aO
@TheEdVerse
— Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 30, 2016
last one: https://t.co/mtdHuID481
My advice is to save all these articles on your HD… WOTC Archives disappear @MTBlack2567 @TheEdVerse
— Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 30, 2016