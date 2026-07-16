Can Rogue reduce the Shocking Grasp damage with Uncanny Dodge?

@JeremyECrawford Shocking Grasp is cast and a rogue tries to reduce the damage w Uncanny Dodge. Timing Q: does SG prevent UD from working? — Scatterbreak (@scatterbreak) April 3, 2016

The hit of shocking grasp occurs before Uncanny Dodge, so yes, that spell prevents a use of Uncanny Dodge. #DnD https://t.co/Y3UoVw2OxW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @scatterbreak is this due to it being a touch effect?? Since touch is required I see it would be difficult to dodge it… — kevin maze (@itssosublime) April 5, 2016

Uncanny Dodge is a reaction in response to a hit, but shocking grasp denies you a reaction if it hits you. #DnD https://t.co/NdD4jywcAv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 5, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Does that imply you can't use UD to reduce damage that would knock you unconscious, which also prevents reactions? — Seebs (@the_real_seebs) April 5, 2016