Does stunning strike is not a magical effect (for magic resistance)?

@realgrantmyersdoes the new sage advice mean that stunning strike is not a magical effect (for magic resistance)? What conclusion do you arrive at when you answer the questions in the article? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016

@JeremyECrawford ki is described as magical, but nothing in stunning strike says that it’s magical. Can you confirm that it is not please? — Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) February 23, 2016

Neither the Ki feature nor the Stunning Strike feature (PH, 78 & 79) is defined as magical for game purposes. #DnD https://t.co/1Tuzgc42i0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @realgrantmyers For clarity’s sake, the confusion comes from the lore section on Ki from pg 76: “The Magic of Ki.” — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) February 23, 2016

The lore about ki is a great example of the magic-enhanced nature mentioned in this month’s Sage Advice. #DnD https://t.co/84qsKUCxPa — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016