Does stunning strike is not a magical effect (for magic resistance)?

@realgrantmyersdoes the new sage advice mean that stunning strike is not a magical effect (for magic resistance)? What conclusion do you arrive at when you answer the questions in the article?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016
@JeremyECrawford ki is described as magical, but nothing in stunning strike says that it’s magical. Can you confirm that it is not please?
— Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) February 23, 2016
Neither the Ki feature nor the Stunning Strike feature (PH, 78 & 79) is defined as magical for game purposes. #DnD https://t.co/1Tuzgc42i0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @realgrantmyers For clarity’s sake, the confusion comes from the lore section on Ki from pg 76: “The Magic of Ki.”
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) February 23, 2016
The lore about ki is a great example of the magic-enhanced nature mentioned in this month’s Sage Advice. #DnD https://t.co/84qsKUCxPa
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016
@JoeLastowskiExcept in the section called “The Magic of Ki” at the start of the Monk description. That is an example of the background magic I talked about in Sage Advice. Look for "Is the breath weapon of a dragon magical?"
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2016