Blood Hunter question: if you multiclass into it, does crimson rite damage you equal to your overall character level, or just your blood hunter level? Just looking for clarification. Thanks: its a pretty cool class option. 😀 Character level. This is the balance to prevent an easy 1-level dip for combat classes
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 13, 2018
My Issue is opposite – trying to multiclass my Blood Hunter with something else. For a two-weapon character the rite damage is a real kick in the teeth. I’m using rules as-written but it doesn’t seem to have been the intention of the mechanic.