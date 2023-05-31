Blood Hunter question: if you multiclass into it, does crimson rite damage you equal to your overall character level?

  1. Bob says:

    My Issue is opposite – trying to multiclass my Blood Hunter with something else. For a two-weapon character the rite damage is a real kick in the teeth. I’m using rules as-written but it doesn’t seem to have been the intention of the mechanic.

