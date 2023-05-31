When a Path of the Zealot barbarian has failed all 3 death saves but is still raging…

When a Path of the Zealot barbarian has failed all 3 death saves but is still raging…

  1. James Miller says:

    If a Path if the Zealot continues to take damage past 0, will the zealot just ignore the damage while still raging?

    • John Preis says:

      No — damage inflicted causes failed death saves as normal. You still keep track of failed DSs, as noted in the feature. *If*, however, you manage to get back to 1hp (healing magic, whatever) before your rage ends, then you don’t die even if you have three failed saves racked up.

