Assassinate: does the auto crit only happen if there is a surprise round or can it trigger from stealth?

@JeremyECrawford For the assassinate feat, does the auto crit only happen if there is a surprise round, or can it trigger from stealth? — Patrick Wolthausen (@Pattyotool1) May 10, 2017

The Assassinate feature turns a hit on a surprised creature into a critical hit. "Surprised" refers to the surprise rule (PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/6L2xd4C43O — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2017

@JeremyECrawford I understood that you could only cast one spell and one cantrip in a turn. — Mark Drury (@Icarusflyer) May 10, 2017