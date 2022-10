I noticed that this week you described the gnolls as the same in 5e lore, but it seems that’s not how they are described in the campaign guide. Are Tal’Dorei and Wildemount gnolls different? Are they less violent? What about the ones in Turst Fields?They are different region to region, location to location. Some pockets of human society worship terrible demons as well, but that isn’t a defining characteristic of the society as a whole.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 16, 2018