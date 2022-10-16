#DnD @JeremyECrawford If I cast Gaseous Form on my familiar, can my familiar still deliver spells with a range of touch using its reaction? — Cole Stephens (@ColeStephens16) May 23, 2017

Gaseous form prevents you from casting spells. A familiar can deliver a spell "as if it had cast the spell." A gaseous familiar can't. #DnD https://t.co/y0hh4AP5qs — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2017

@JeremyECrawford does that mean a PC in gaseous form could still cast spells via a familiar? — Brandon Weigel (@crkdgt) May 24, 2017