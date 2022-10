We have a play-by-post game going on in our Discord & Ents came up. It got me thinking, are they in Exandria @matthewmercer because I suddenly envisioned @Marisha_Ray having HUGE conversations with them & then realized she hadn’t in all of campaign 1 & I was suddenly sad. 🙁 There are indeed Treants in Exandria! They encountered corrupted ones in the Feywild, and pre-stream, Keyleth managed to bypass an encounter with one via Druidic diplomacy.

