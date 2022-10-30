Hey @Dan_Dillon_1 & @JeremyECrawford, just checking:
Is the Echo Knight's echo constrained by the Echo Knight's available movement modes, or does "30 feet in any direction" implicitly include the Z axis?
I *assume* they are constrained?
— Harbinger of Doom (@BrandesStoddard) March 24, 2020
Includes Z axis.
It does occupy physical space and needs a clear path to move.
— Dan Dillon 👥 (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 24, 2020
The Echo Knight's echo has no speed and no movement modes. You can move it up to 30 feet in any direction—horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. #DnD https://t.co/pKvuVNEnTu
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 24, 2020