Hey @Dan_Dillon_1 & @JeremyECrawford, just checking: Is the Echo Knight's echo constrained by the Echo Knight's available movement modes, or does "30 feet in any direction" implicitly include the Z axis? I *assume* they are constrained? — Harbinger of Doom (@BrandesStoddard) March 24, 2020

Includes Z axis. It does occupy physical space and needs a clear path to move. — Dan Dillon 👥 (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 24, 2020