Are there Zoos in the Forgotten Realms?

Are there Zoos in the Realms? In Waterdeep maybe?Yes. Private collections (belonging to some nobles or wealthy) known as "Menageries." Viewings usually for a fee, to pay for beasts' food.

Can some “Menageries” contain some “little” monsters that can be shown to private guests ? ;)Oh, yes. Nobles and wannabe nobles show off prized curios/collectibles of all sorts to guests they want to impress. Monsters, monster trophies procured for them by adventurers…many more things (adventure hooks galore!) ;}

