Oath of the Ancient in a campaign around the Ten Towns. Any good ideas how this could be connected?

Hey Ed, I’m considering to play a oath of the ancient paladin in a campaign, which revolves around the Ten Towns. Any good ideas how this could be connected? Are there green knights there? Green knights would be few and far between, but the Ten Towns is one of those places that outcasts and brigands and fugitives run to…and people looking for them go, as well. So it's possible. Your paladin could have been sent out from Silverymoon for intelligence-gathering.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 21, 2018