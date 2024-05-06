how many dragons would you say is in a “flight” of dragons…….asking for my gameFive or more. And "flight" has to be NOT a family on the move (i.e. can't all be members of the same family). In the Realms, what gets called a "flight" depends on who sees them; unimpressed elves tend to reserve the term for 16 or more.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 3, 2017