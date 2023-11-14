Are the damage dice for abilities like the Psi Warrior’s Psionic Strike rolled twice on a crit?

@JeremyECrawford

Does using the Ready Action also prevents you from using a Bonus action in your turn, or you just transform an Action (normal) to Reaction (Readied Action)? #DnD — Happy Little Boozer (@ghostswarm) March 3, 2021

The damage of the Psi Warrior's Psionic Strike occurs after the attack that delivers it. That damage is therefore not rolled twice on a crit. #DnD https://t.co/XgSP4OCplr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2021

I cannot for the life of me understand how this does not violate Combining Game Effects. Same name and the first three paragraphs are verbatim copies of one another. @JeremyECrawford can you explain why Psionic Powers doesn't have to adhere to Combining Game Effects? — Eric Green (@quadhund) November 26, 2020