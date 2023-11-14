Are the damage dice for abilities like the Psi Warrior’s Psionic Strike rolled twice on a crit?

@JeremyECrawford
Does using the Ready Action also prevents you from using a Bonus action in your turn, or you just transform an Action (normal) to Reaction (Readied Action)? #DnD
— Happy Little Boozer (@ghostswarm) March 3, 2021
The damage of the Psi Warrior's Psionic Strike occurs after the attack that delivers it. That damage is therefore not rolled twice on a crit. #DnD https://t.co/XgSP4OCplr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2021
I cannot for the life of me understand how this does not violate Combining Game Effects. Same name and the first three paragraphs are verbatim copies of one another. @JeremyECrawford can you explain why Psionic Powers doesn't have to adhere to Combining Game Effects?
— Eric Green (@quadhund) November 26, 2020
The two Psionic Power features are meant to be exceptions to the rule on combining game effects. The "detailed below" wording was meant to convey their exceptional nature, but we could have been even clearer about it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2021