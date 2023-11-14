@JeremyECrawford 1 more question: Can be the effect of phantasmal force a bag on the target’s head which is moving with the target?
— Radim Havlíček (@Tavicz) August 24, 2015
Yes, assuming the illusory bag can fit in a 10-foot cube. https://t.co/2jVMDGxOE8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015
But can that illusory 2x2x2ft bag move with the target, if the target moves beyond the 10ft area?