Can be the effect of Phantasmal Force a bag on the target’s head which is moving with the target?

2 thoughts on “Can be the effect of Phantasmal Force a bag on the target’s head which is moving with the target?

  2. Bron of Brixton says:

    The 10ft cube is a constraint on the dimensions of the illusory object: “you create a phantasmal object […] no larger than a 10-foot cube”.

    By RAW and JC’s Sage Advice, a suitable illusion (bag on the head, a fire in their pocket, a direwolf snapping at their britches) moves wherever the target goes because the illusion is in their head. It’s not Minor Illusion.
    Lava flows and fog clouds are a different question. Silent Image can be moved as an action. Phantasmal Force lacks that wording, frustratingly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.