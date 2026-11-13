@JeremyECrawford 1 more question: Can be the effect of phantasmal force a bag on the target’s head which is moving with the target?
— Radim Havlíček (@Tavicz) August 24, 2015
Yes, assuming the illusory bag can fit in a 10-foot cube. https://t.co/2jVMDGxOE8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015
2 thoughts on “Can be the effect of Phantasmal Force a bag on the target’s head which is moving with the target?”
But can that illusory 2x2x2ft bag move with the target, if the target moves beyond the 10ft area?
The 10ft cube is a constraint on the dimensions of the illusory object: “you create a phantasmal object […] no larger than a 10-foot cube”.
By RAW and JC’s Sage Advice, a suitable illusion (bag on the head, a fire in their pocket, a direwolf snapping at their britches) moves wherever the target goes because the illusion is in their head. It’s not Minor Illusion.
Lava flows and fog clouds are a different question. Silent Image can be moved as an action. Phantasmal Force lacks that wording, frustratingly.