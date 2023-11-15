@JeremyECrawford Forgive me if this has been answered. Does chill touch prevent a creature from gaining temporary hit points? — SlyFlourish.com (@SlyFlourish) June 8, 2020

An effect in D&D that prevents you from regaining hit points doesn’t stop you from gaining temporary hit points. This means a spell like chill touch, which can prevent healing, has no effect on temporary hit points. You can think of D&D's temporary hit points as an extra layer of resilience, which showed up to the game in a hit point suit. Whatever's inside that suit (a force field, a bit of courage, or something else) provides real protection, but it's not real hit points. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2020

If your D&D group struggles with the definition of temporary hit points, consider calling those points something else; durability points and toughness points are two possibilities. I've found that kicking "hit points" out of the name often helps new players get it. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2020

I forget if it was 4E or 5E, but one of the PHBs specifically said hit points were an intentionally abstract concept and I always liked that. It makes fights feel more heroic to know folks aren't constantly knicking one another with swords until one takes a fatal papercut 😝 — Nick Wester, P.I. (@WeHaveSnacks) June 9, 2020

Hit points in D&D represent more than physical health. Here's the first sentence of the rule on hit points in the Player's Handbook: "Hit points represent a combination of physical and mental durability, the will to live, and luck." #DnD https://t.co/yotN9eIXTS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2020

With that in mind, why does a character's Hit Points total rely only on Constitution modifiers, instead of Con, Wisdom, Dexterity and [insert Luck based modifier here]? — Jez Gordon (@GibletBlizzard) June 9, 2020