Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMAHi Matt, as said you’re a legend, keep up the good work. I have a few questions 🙂
Are the Adventure Hooks you provided Canon within Vox Machina’s story?
Will stat blocks be released for a couple of things listed in those, such as the Emon Primordial Children and the Stormpoint Mountain Deceivers Legacy?
Is the skull mentioned in The Skull of Udah essentially the skull we’ve seen already on stream?
And just quick props to the titling of “No Basis for a System of Government” hook, we got a kick out of that one!
Thanks bud!
1) The Adventure Hooks are possibly in canon, but I wouldn’t say they are “All happening at once RIGHT NOW”. If the DM picks one up to run with the party, then I would consider that story hook now canon within Vox Machina’s story for your home game.
2) Stat blocks may be released in the future! I’m hoping to do more content that fleshes out specific areas via modules or suppliments.
3) That is a different skull, but of similar dangers. Essentially allowing a vaguely familiar danger to your party. 😉
4) high fives you and James.
