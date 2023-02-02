Any chance you could share Whitestone now?

Hey Matt,
Two questions for you. First, I realize the time of the corrupted Whitestone has passed, but I was hoping you would publish your variation on the Whitestone corruption rules in the guide and didn’t see them in there. Any chance you could share them now?
Second, I remember you mentioning a new Blood Hunter order in the guide, which I found the group mentioned but there is no new order like there is a new domain for clerics. Did you decide to scrap the order or was it just the group and I just misunderstood?
Also thanks for doing this AMA and just being fantastic in general!
1) I wanted to put them in the book, but the elements I had drawn inspiration from regarding the Heroes of Horror book make it a bit too dangerous to print without major alteration. I’ll probably just put the rules up online soon.
2) I had included the Blood Domain for Clerics, which is tied to the history of the Blood Hunter Orders! As for another Blood Hunter Order… I don’t recall anything yet, but should inspiration hit in the future, I’ll certainly post!Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.
Two questions for you. First, I realize the time of the corrupted Whitestone has passed, but I was hoping you would publish your variation on the Whitestone corruption rules in the guide and didn’t see them in there. Any chance you could share them now?
Second, I remember you mentioning a new Blood Hunter order in the guide, which I found the group mentioned but there is no new order like there is a new domain for clerics. Did you decide to scrap the order or was it just the group and I just misunderstood?
Also thanks for doing this AMA and just being fantastic in general!
1) I wanted to put them in the book, but the elements I had drawn inspiration from regarding the Heroes of Horror book make it a bit too dangerous to print without major alteration. I’ll probably just put the rules up online soon.
2) I had included the Blood Domain for Clerics, which is tied to the history of the Blood Hunter Orders! As for another Blood Hunter Order… I don’t recall anything yet, but should inspiration hit in the future, I’ll certainly post!Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.