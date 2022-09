Thinking up ideas for my Tal’dorei campaign. Any advice on making a cult of the Chained Oblivion? Riding the edge of sanity, plotting intricate, seemingly aimless yet clever paths to releasing their master, many revel in the shadow of society, while some leaders work behind masks of lawful leaders. A consistent theme of chaos under a cracked surface.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) November 8, 2017