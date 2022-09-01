The red cross is recognised for aid. Is there such a symbol used within the Forgotten Realms?

Great Sage @TheEdVerse , the red cross symbol is almost globally recognised for aid or medical care. Is there such a symbol used within the Realms?

1)

Many healing potions in the Realms display a circle device on the vial or the wax seal over the stopper. That unadorned, simple circle means healing, and is the closest thing to a “beneficial medical aid” rune or badge. 2)

Some healers and "physics" (sellers of medicines, ointments, bandages, and splints) display a banner or signboard with that circle surrounded by radiating rays (simple lines running outwards) to denote medicine.

(Clergy don't, as it's assumed.)#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 21, 2022