A lot of creature stats have equipment referenced, how does that interact with the “Shapechange” spell?

@JeremyECrawford A lot of creature stats have equipment referenced/built in to their descriptions. How does that interact with the “Shapechange” spell?

Equipment in a generic monster's stat block is typical for a creature of that sort. The equipment is not an inherent part of the monster. Rather, it is a convenient suggestion for the DM.

See "Equipment" for more information ("Monster Manual," pg. 11). #DnD https://t.co/bCXkLuj6CR

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2018