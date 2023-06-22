I've always been curious about the rules for sentient mounts. Especially as an Artificer with a construct. Something like a siege tower big enough to stand on and shoot from that can move itself around under verbal orders. Does it lose actions because I am 'riding' it?
Want to know how mounts work? Take a look at the section "Mounted Combat" in the "Player's Handbook" (p. 198), which talks about controlled and independent mounts. #DnD https://t.co/5nWLh2rt3U
