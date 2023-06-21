Why can a wizard cast spells in heavy armor and a barbarian cannot rage in the same?

why can a wizard cast spells in heavy armor that they have gained through multi-classign and whatnot and a barbarian cannot rage in the same?

A spellcaster of any sort can cast spells in armor with which they're proficient. That's a general rule for all spellcasting.

The rules for Rage, Unarmored Defense, and other non-spellcasting features have nothing to do with the rules on spellcasting. #DnD https://t.co/qX57ZSARLc

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 26, 2018