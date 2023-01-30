A interrupts with Counterspell an ongoing spellcasting process of B, B losts his spell slot?

@JeremyECrawford
A interrupts with Counterspell an ongoing spellcasting process of B (requires longer casting time), B losts his spell slot?
A successful counterspell causes a spell to fail, regardless of that spell's casting time. The thwarted spell's slot, if any, is spent.
