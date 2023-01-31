@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls since Compulsion doesn't work on creatures who are immune to charms does it count as a charm spell?
— Nick Robertson (@BeautyByNick) September 13, 2017
"Charm spell" has no meaning in the rules. A spell refers to the charmed condition if that condition is relevant. #DnD https://t.co/fhQIydfMTA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017
So it doesn’t create the charmed condition but creatures that are immune to the condition are immune to the spell for some reason?That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017
how about the bard's instruments. they give disadv on saves vs charm, only against the condition or all spells that mention charming?
— cobus belterman (@CobusBelterman) September 13, 2017
Instrument of the bards benefits a spell "that causes targets to become charmed on a failed save" (DMG, 176). Charmed—the condition. #DnD https://t.co/vGrKCLXgdD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017
my bard has the bandalore and now I’m thinking I might have been cheating with hypnotic pattern 😰 Hypnotic pattern imposes the charmed condition, as stated in its text.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017