@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls since Compulsion doesn't work on creatures who are immune to charms does it count as a charm spell? — Nick Robertson (@BeautyByNick) September 13, 2017

"Charm spell" has no meaning in the rules. A spell refers to the charmed condition if that condition is relevant. #DnD https://t.co/fhQIydfMTA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017

So it doesn’t create the charmed condition but creatures that are immune to the condition are immune to the spell for some reason?That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017

No problem! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017

how about the bard's instruments. they give disadv on saves vs charm, only against the condition or all spells that mention charming? — cobus belterman (@CobusBelterman) September 13, 2017

Instrument of the bards benefits a spell "that causes targets to become charmed on a failed save" (DMG, 176). Charmed—the condition. #DnD https://t.co/vGrKCLXgdD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017