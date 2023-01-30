@JeremyECrawford I was hoping you could tell me if “Colossus Slayer” has an implied size stipulation? If not, why is it called that?
— Michael Morrison (@MikeVorpal) October 12, 2017
The descriptions of class features and spells tell you how they work. Their names are sometimes metaphorical. #DnD https://t.co/Pekca6apWF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2017
But there isn’t even a ‘colossal’ size category. I wasn't going to say it. 😉
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2017
So it works on every creature then? You should have named it “predatory strike” or something. Or is the Ranger the “colossus” here? pic.twitter.com/DQfy7O4V1b
— Michael Morrison (@MikeVorpal) October 12, 2017
It does, indeed, work on a creature of any size. The first sentence of the feature's description helps elucidate the metaphorical name.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2017
Since you asked nicely, OK. I wasn’t trying to be confrontational, I am actually curious as to why it is named that 1) "Colossus" can refer to importance/ability/size. 2) If you can wear down the most potent foe, you can likely wear down the weak one.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2017