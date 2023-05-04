@JeremyECrawford Would 3rd level exhaustion give disadvantage on death saving throws as well? I may be a goner. — Daniel Packard (@DanielPackard1) March 9, 2018

Death saving throws are saving throws, so anything that causes all your saves to have advantage/disadvantage applies to your death saving throws. #DnD https://t.co/vntgzqMpUV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2018

@JeremyECrawford So the Diamond Soul feature gives a monk proficiency on death saving throw + ki point to reroll? my players will love it. — M.J.Bonner (@bonnidle) May 6, 2016