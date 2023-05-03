I'm sure this is outlined in the rules somewhere but does anyone have to actually hear the verbal component of a spell? Like, in a situation where a very loud noise is drowning out their voice but not silencing them?
— Potion of Potion-making (@teenmethuselah) February 4, 2018
The verbal component of a spell requires you to make sound. Being in a loud area doesn't interfere with the magic, but the casting isn't possible if you're unable to make sound (you're gagged, in an area of magical silence, or otherwise incapable of making an utterance). #DnD https://t.co/8UTdtL81qo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2018