Would Meld into Stone allow me to hitch a ride inside an earth elemental or stone golem?

The meld into stone spell works on a stone object or a stone surface, like a wall, floor, or ceiling. An elemental or a golem is a creature, not an object, wall, floor, or ceiling. #DnD https://t.co/qFBdTAg4wy

However, the outside of a stone Golan is still a stone surface. The “such as” portion does not limit it to strictly those three options; it merely states those three as three common options. The outside of a stone Golem is, while uncommon, a stone surface. Change my mind. Please. I told you our design intent. If you’d like to go in a different direction, go for it!

