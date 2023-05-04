Would a neutral good or neutral evil wizard, be able to use grey Robes of the Archmagi?

@JeremyECrawford Would a neutral good or neutral evil wizard, sorcerer, or warlock be able to use grey robes of the archmagi?
A robe of the archmagi corresponds to good (white), evil (black), or neutral (gray). To attune to the robe, your alignment must contain the word that corresponds to the robe. For example, you can attune to the gray robe if your alignment is N, NG, or NE. #DnD https://t.co/LP86ic5AVK
That’s so crazy to me. Why would 2/3 care about good vs evil ignoring law vs chaps but the third accepts neutral on law vs chaos as good enough?I’m not sure if this is what you’re asking, but the gray robe also accepts LN and CN.
I just find it odd that two of them accept 3 squares in a straight line but the other accepts 5 in a plus sign. That’s because there are more neutral alignments than good or evil ones.
This ruling does not make sense. Robes care about where you stand in terms of good and evil, not about lawful vs chaos.